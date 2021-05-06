Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce $133.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.59 million and the lowest is $129.21 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $117.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $548.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.51 million to $561.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $603.17 million, with estimates ranging from $524.63 million to $633.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 59.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 605,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -580.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

