Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$38.67 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$55.50 on Thursday. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$32.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

SII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

