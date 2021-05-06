Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -38.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,350 shares of company stock worth $11,836,163.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

