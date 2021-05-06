Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.64.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.66. 337,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,426,069. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 368.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,160 shares of company stock valued at $327,257,108. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

