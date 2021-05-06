SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSNC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SSNC opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.