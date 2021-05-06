St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS STJPF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

