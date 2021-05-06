STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 6.7% on Earnings Beat

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $136.99 and last traded at $133.17. Approximately 9,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 734,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.76.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $17,710,790.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Insiders have sold 376,064 shares of company stock worth $44,013,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $24,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $21,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

