Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.50 ($77.06).

ETR STM opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.83. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €36.88 ($43.39) and a 1-year high of €70.00 ($82.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.16.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

