Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:STND opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. Standard AVB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

