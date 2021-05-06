Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.0809 on Top Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $82.98 million and $7.74 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.61 or 0.00815577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00102479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.33 or 0.09067415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

