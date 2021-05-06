Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Sells $1,746,066.85 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SWK traded up $4.29 on Thursday, hitting $217.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,006. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

