Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $131.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.