Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. 2,637,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,751. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

