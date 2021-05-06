State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $117.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.