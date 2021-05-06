State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,465,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $165.04 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $165.24. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

