State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Seagen were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.04.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,955 shares of company stock worth $7,905,526. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

