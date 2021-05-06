State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ameren worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.35 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

