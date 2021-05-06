State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,680 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $326.69 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $331.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

