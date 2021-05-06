State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,024 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.04 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.40 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.44.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

