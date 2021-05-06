State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.21% of STAG Industrial worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

