Status One Day Volume Reaches $85.39 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Status has a market capitalization of $751.06 million and $85.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

