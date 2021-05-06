Step Finance (STEP) Market Cap Achieves $14.35 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00006313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00269086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.37 or 0.01192358 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00794307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.85 or 0.99757552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.