Steven C. Cooper Sells 30,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

