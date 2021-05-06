Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $245.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.37.

CAT stock opened at $237.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.55. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

