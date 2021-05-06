Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Hold

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.57.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $15.16 on Thursday, hitting $286.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,449. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.76.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after acquiring an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

