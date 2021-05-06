Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.32

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.32 and traded as low as C$7.21. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 25,505 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on RAY.A shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$534.59 million and a PE ratio of 21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44.

Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.