STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

