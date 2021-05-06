Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,558 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the average volume of 1,169 put options.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $53,991.35. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $647,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,279 shares of company stock worth $3,415,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

