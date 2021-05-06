Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,322 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the typical volume of 295 put options.

JBHT opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $266,598.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,312,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,737. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

