Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 2,519 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIH. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

OIH stock opened at $204.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.29. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $230.01.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.