Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CNH Industrial Call Options (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,736 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,279% compared to the average daily volume of 115 call options.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after buying an additional 6,375,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after buying an additional 3,848,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after buying an additional 2,639,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

