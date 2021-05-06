StoneCastle Financial (BANX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $20.88 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Praag Michael Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,100 shares of company stock worth $220,311. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

