StoneMor (STON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:STON opened at $2.28 on Thursday. StoneMor has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Get StoneMor alerts:

In other StoneMor news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 69.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.