Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SEOAY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 15,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

