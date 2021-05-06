Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $73.81

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.81 and last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 2113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.