Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $75.60.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

