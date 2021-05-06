Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.41 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

