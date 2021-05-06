Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

