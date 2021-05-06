Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $44,554,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

