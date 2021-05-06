Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,626 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.