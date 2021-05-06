Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,607 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

