Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

