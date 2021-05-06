Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 16,582 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

BHK stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

