Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 in the last 90 days.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.