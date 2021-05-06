Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $219.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.57 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.63 and a 200-day moving average of $211.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.