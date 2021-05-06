Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 769 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

