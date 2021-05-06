StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $3,006.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,500,091,170 coins and its circulating supply is 17,086,896,816 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

