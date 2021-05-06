Strs Ohio Acquires New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $296,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $6,631,925. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

