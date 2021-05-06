Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,189 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

