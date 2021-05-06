Strs Ohio Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $1,524,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

